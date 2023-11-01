Xi's keynote speech at 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation published

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation has been published.

Xi delivered the speech, titled "Building an Open, Inclusive and Interconnected World For Common Development," in Beijing on Oct. 18.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

