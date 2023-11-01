Xi's article on audit work to be published

Xinhua) 10:27, November 01, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article on audit work by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 21st issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article is a speech made by Xi at the first meeting of the central auditing commission under the 20th CPC Central Committee.

It emphasizes that audit work is a significant part of the supervision systems of the Party and the state, and an important force in promoting the modernization of the nation's governance system and governance capacity.

The article stresses that this year's audit work should be implemented well. It is necessary to focus on stabilizing growth, employment and prices, developing the real economy, safeguarding people's livelihoods, and other primary tasks of high-quality development.

It also instructs auditors to inherit the fine tradition and work conduct of the auditing organs, foster professionalism and enhance their proficiency.

