Home>>
Xi's Quotes | It doesn't take much time to change everything
(People's Daily Online) 10:30, October 31, 2023
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi: Promoting progress, unity of all ethnic groups
- Xi stresses forging strong sense of community for Chinese nation and promoting the high-quality development of Party's work on ethnic affairs in the new era
- Xi Jinping Thought on Culture guides China’s cultural development
- Expectations run high of Colombia-China cooperation amid president's maiden trip to China
- Xi meets U.S. California governor
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.