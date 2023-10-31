Xi calls for fully leveraging the strength of women

China Daily) 08:52, October 31, 2023

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech during a talk with the new leadership of the All-China Women's Federation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct 30, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping emphasized on Monday the irreplaceable role of women in building China into a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation, saying that efforts must be made to inspire women to contribute their wisdom and strength to Chinese modernization.

He made the remark when meeting in Beijing with members of the newly elected leadership of the All-China Women's Federation, following the 13th National Women's Congress, which concluded on Thursday.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said that the women's federation should always work in close collaboration with the Party and transform the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans into specific tasks.

He urged the federation to encourage women to fully leverage their strength and play a positive role in promoting high-quality development, promoting greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and advancing rural vitalization, among others.

Xi underlined the importance of strong family ties, values and traditions for the healthy growth of children and the sound development of the whole society, saying that women's work not only relates to their development, but also matters to various families, the whole society and the country.

Women should be mobilized to play a unique role in promoting traditional Chinese virtues and fostering stronger family values, he said.

Efforts should be made to strengthen guidance on young people's views toward marriage, childbirth and family, Xi said.

He also stressed the need to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of women and children, saying that an important aspect of Chinese modernization is to promote gender equality and the all-around development of women and children.

Women's federations at all levels should take proactive actions to address prominent issues that affect and infringe on the interests of women and children, and pay attention to vulnerable groups such as left-behind children, he said.

Noting that women's federations serve as the bridge that connects women with the Party and government, Xi urged the federations to find out the concerns and needs of women at the primary level through in-depth fact-finding and offer more favorable resources and services.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)