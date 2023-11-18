Two-day acrobatic show kicks off in Beijing
Actors perform during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 17, 2023. A two-day acrobatic show kicked off in Beijing on Saturday. Eleven acrobatic art performing groups across the country bring 12 programs to the show. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An actress performs during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 17, 2023. A two-day acrobatic show kicked off in Beijing on Saturday. Eleven acrobatic art performing groups across the country bring 12 programs to the show. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An actress performs during an acrobatic show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 17, 2023. A two-day acrobatic show kicked off in Beijing on Saturday. Eleven acrobatic art performing groups across the country bring 12 programs to the show. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
