Acrobats from home, abroad perform during 7th China Int'l Circus Festival

Xinhua) 09:16, November 07, 2023

Acrobats take their curtain call after a performance during the 7th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2023. Nearly 200 acrobats from 18 countries and regions participated in the event. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Mongolian acrobats perform on stage during the 7th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2023. Nearly 200 acrobats from 18 countries and regions participated in the event. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Acrobats interact with the audience at the opening ceremony of the 7th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 4, 2023. Nearly 200 acrobats from 18 countries and regions participated in the event. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Colombian acrobats rehearse during the 7th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2023. Nearly 200 acrobats from 18 countries and regions participated in the event. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Colombian acrobats perform on stage during the 7th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2023. Nearly 200 acrobats from 18 countries and regions participated in the event. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Acrobats from the China National Acrobatic Troupe perform during the 7th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2023. Nearly 200 acrobats from 18 countries and regions participated in the event. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Acrobats from the China National Acrobatic Troupe perform during the 7th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2023. Nearly 200 acrobats from 18 countries and regions participated in the event. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A Belgian artist performs during the 7th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2023. Nearly 200 acrobats from 18 countries and regions participated in the event. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Acrobats from the China National Acrobatic Troupe perform during the 7th China International Circus Festival in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2023. Nearly 200 acrobats from 18 countries and regions participated in the event. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

