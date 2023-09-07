Languages

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Practice juggling with plastic bags

(People's Daily App) 15:50, September 07, 2023

No need to buy juggling balls — plastic bags are a cheap and convenient way to sharpen your hand-eye coordination. Can you do these juggling tricks？

(Produced by Cheng Ming)

