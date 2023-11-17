China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 19:44, November 17, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 11th Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Friday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Wang called for continuous efforts to promote ethnic unity, rally people's support, and pool political advisors' wisdom and strength in improving people's lives.

He also urged national political advisors to address important environmental issues, take an active part in promoting cross-Strait integration and advise on the development of the financial sector.

The meeting also heard reports on the supervision work done in 2023 and how proposals raised at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were handled.

