China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 09:35, November 03, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over and addresses the concluding meeting of the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, concluded its fourth session on Thursday.

The session revolved around the topic of enhancing the protection of the ecological environment and advancing the Beautiful China Initiative.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the concluding meeting.

Addressing this meeting, Wang called on political advisors to enhance their consultation and supervision regarding ecological civilization, and continue contributing wisdom to the endeavor of building a beautiful China and promoting China's modernization of harmony between humanity and nature.

Noting that the following five years will be an important period in the building of a Beautiful China, Wang urged the CPPCC to conduct an in-depth study and analysis of major theoretical and practical questions related to enhancing ecological conservation, and provide suggestions with profound insight.

Wang also noted that political advisors ought to play their part in popularizing the awareness of ecological preservation, and help build up broad consensus in building a Beautiful China.

A revised set of regulations on the proposal work of the CPPCC National Committee was adopted at the meeting.

