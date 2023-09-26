China's top political advisor calls for boosting patriotic united front at National Day reception

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), addresses a reception held in Beijing to celebrate the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2023. The reception was organized by the General Office of the CPPCC National Committee, the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday called for consolidating and developing the broadest patriotic united front to build a modern socialist country in all respects and push for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a reception held in Beijing to celebrate the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"On the new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects, we will continue to fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the principle of 'one country, two systems,' practice the principle that Hong Kong and Macao should be administered by patriots, and thus further integrate Hong Kong and Macao into the country's overall development," Wang said.

On Taiwan, Wang called for efforts to resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and foreign interference, promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations, and unswervingly advance the great cause of national reunification.

About 1,100 representatives from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and overseas Chinese communities attended the reception.

