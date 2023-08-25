China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session

Xinhua

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the plenary meeting of the third session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2023. China's national political advisors on Wednesday shared their views on improving the sci-tech innovation system and accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy at the meeting in Beijing. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, concluded its third session on Thursday.

The session focused on improving systems for scientific and technological innovation and accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the concluding meeting.

While addressing this meeting, Wang called for aligning thinking and action with the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and building consensus and pooling wisdom to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology and build a strong country in science and technology.

The CPPCC should play its part to help achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, strengthen basic research, deepen structural scientific and technological reform, reinforce the principal role of enterprises in innovation, and build a contingent of personnel with expertise of strategic importance, Wang said.

He also called on political advisors to enhance their capacity for conducting research and offering constructive suggestions on key and challenging issues related to economic and social development.

