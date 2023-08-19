China's top political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 09:52, August 19, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the seventh Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, held its seventh Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Friday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Wang called on the CPPCC National Committee to carry out in-depth research and studies, actively engage in consultations and deliberations, and contribute wisdom and strength to delivering sound economic development.

Efforts should be made to focus on the country's overall diplomatic agenda, actively fulfill the CPPCC's role in diplomatic exchanges, and encourage CPPCC members to tell China's stories well, said Wang.

Wang also urged the CPPCC National Committee to bring to the table more good proposals and plans for safeguarding national security.

The meeting also adopted a number of documents, including the CPPCC National Committee's draft guidelines on enhancing and improving democratic oversight and draft guidelines for trial implementation on improving the mechanism for CPPCC members to stay engaged with people from various sectors.

