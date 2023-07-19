China's top political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 08:45, July 19, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the sixth Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, held its sixth Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

During the meeting, attendees studied the guiding principles of important speeches recently made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Wang called on the CPPCC National Committee to organize and guide its members in meticulously studying the whole system of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. He also urged efforts to deliver solid outcomes in all areas of work during the second half of this year.

It was also decided at the meeting that the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will convene its third session from Aug. 22 to 24.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)