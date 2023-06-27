Top Chinese political advisors share opinions on development, modernization

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A plenary session of the second standing committee meeting of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, 13 members of the standing committee shared views on facilitating the creation of a new development pattern and advancing Chinese modernization.

Ning Jizhe emphasized the need to enhance sci-tech innovation and facilitate the integrated development of the real economy, digital economy and green economy.

Zheng Yongfei said that it is necessary to improve innovation capacity in the engineering technology sector. He noted that opening-up and independent research and development need to be integrated, and that a modernized industrial system needs to be developed.

On behalf of the Jiusan Society Central Committee, Qian Feng called for enhancing basic research, improving innovation and application, and moving the manufacturing sector towards high-end, smarter and greener production through sci-tech innovation.

Xie Dong emphasized the need to enhance the study and analysis of risky situations, step up financial regulation and steadily advance the handling of existing risks.

The meeting was presided over by Ho Hau Wah, a vice chairperson of the CPPCC National Committee.

