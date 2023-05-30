China's top political advisory body convenes study session

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, convened a study session for new members on Tuesday.

The CPPCC should use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the overall guiding principle for all work, said Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, when addressing the opening of the study session.

Wang urged the CPPCC to persistently deepen its understanding of the Thought, thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and continuously consolidate the shared theoretical and political foundation for concerted efforts.

