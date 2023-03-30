Meeting on handling proposals of CPPCC annual session held in Beijing

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, delivers remarks at a meeting on the handling of proposals submitted at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A meeting on the handling of proposals submitted at the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was held in Beijing on Wednesday.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairperson of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Proper handling of these proposals is essential to implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, ensuring a good start for building a modern socialist country in all respects, practicing whole-process people's democracy, and consolidating and developing the broadest possible patriotic united front, Shi said.

Relevant departments tasked with the work should dedicate their efforts to properly handling every single proposal, translate the institutional strength of the CPPCC into effective national governance, and better contribute to achieving central tasks of the Party and the whole country on the new journey in the new era, Shi added.

