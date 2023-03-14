China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee meeting

Xinhua, March 14, 2023

The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) concludes its first standing committee meeting in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over and addressed the meeting. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, concluded its first standing committee meeting on Monday.

The meeting decided that 10 special committees will be established under the CPPCC National Committee, which cover multiple areas such as proposals, the economy, agriculture, and social, legal, ethnic, religious and foreign affairs.

The name lists of directors and deputy directors of the special committees were also approved at the standing committee meeting.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

Wang called on the CPPCC to better play its role as a special consultative body and the members of the CPPCC National Committee's standing committee to meticulously organize political consultative activities.

The standing committee meeting opened on Sunday.

