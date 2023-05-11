Symposium marking 100th birth anniversary of Henry Fok held in Beijing

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a symposium commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of the late Henry Fok Ying-tung, former vice chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2023. Wang Huning met with Fok's relatives ahead of the event. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- A symposium commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of the late Henry Fok Ying-tung, former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), was held Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, attended the symposium and met with Fok's relatives ahead of the event.

Fok was an outstanding public figure, renowned patriot, famous Hong Kong businessman, and close friend of the CPC, who served three terms as vice chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC. He passed away in 2006 at the age of 84.

Speaking at the event, Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, emphasized the importance of following Fok's dedication to loving both the country and Hong Kong.

He called for united efforts to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

