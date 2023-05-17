China's top political advisory body to meet in late June

Xinhua) 16:57, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China's top political advisory body, will convene its second session from June 26 to 27.

The decision was made Wednesday at the fourth Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which was presided over by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

During the meeting, Wang called on political advisors to devote more efforts to conducting thorough investigations and research as well as engaging in in-depth consultations and discussions to improve their political advisory capabilities.

The meeting reviewed and adopted the revised CPPCC National Committee's work rules for the consultative forums for specialists and a work plan for convening specialist consultative forums, along with a set of guidelines for enhancing and improving the CPPCC National Committee's work concerning investigations and research.

