China's top political advisory body convenes standing committee meeting

Xinhua) 15:20, June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, convened its second standing committee meeting on Monday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting.

Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier, attended the meeting and delivered a report, stressing efforts to focus on the foremost task of high-quality development, and forge a collective force to make sure the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee are implemented.

Presiding over the opening meeting, Shi Taifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, asked political advisors to carry out thorough consultations, actively make proposals on state affairs, build broad consensus, and contribute wisdom and strength to the creation of a new development pattern and the advancement of Chinese modernization.

During the two-day session, senior political advisors will center on the theme of "creating a new development pattern and advancing Chinese modernization." They will discuss issues including high-quality development, modernizing the industrial system, and the coordinated development of regions as well as urban and rural areas.

