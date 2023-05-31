China's top political advisory body convenes study session

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), addresses the opening of a study session for new CPPCC National Committee members in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, convened a study session for new members on Tuesday.

The CPPCC should use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the overall guiding principle for all work, said Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, when addressing the opening of the study session.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the Marxism of contemporary China and of the 21st century, and is a guiding ideology that the Party and the country must uphold in the long term, Wang said.

Wang urged the CPPCC to persistently deepen its understanding of the Thought, thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and continuously consolidate the shared theoretical and political foundation for concerted efforts.

He stressed the need to firmly grasp the correct development direction of the united front as well as the position and mission of the CPPCC's work in the new era.

Wang emphasized the importance of uniting more people around the CPC and pushing for the CPPCC to continuously break new ground in its work in the new era.

The three-day study session is aimed at guiding political advisors in enhancing their ability to fulfill their functions of political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs.

More than 1,100 new CPPCC National Committee members participated in the study session.

