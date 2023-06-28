China's top political advisor stresses advancing Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 13:41, June 28, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over and addresses the closing of a plenary session of the second standing committee meeting of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning Tuesday called for efforts to advance Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks while addressing the closing of a plenary session of the second standing committee meeting of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC.

Establishing a new development pattern is a strategic decision to realize the Second Centenary Goal and ensure both development and security and advancing rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization is a central task of the CPC, Wang said.

Wang urged the CPPCC to recognize its responsibilities and duties in promoting Chinese modernization and unite the wisdom and strength of all political parties, ethnic groups, and people from all walks of life.

The 14th National Committee of the CPPCC should fulfill its duties and make solid progress on all fronts, ensuring the implementation of the key tasks of this year, said Wang.

