Chinese political advisors discuss establishing mechanism for realizing value of ecological products

Xinhua) 16:11, September 08, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors convened a remote seminar on Friday to discuss issues related to establishing a mechanism for realizing the value of ecological products.

The seminar, held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang stressed intensifying special consultation and democratic supervision concerning the promotion of the development of ecological civilization, and carrying out in-depth consultations on major issues in this field.

He also called for consolidating the broad consensus on promoting the building of a Beautiful China and guiding all sectors of society to unswervingly promote Chinese modernization that features harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Political advisors expressed their views at the meeting. They proposed that efforts should be made to improve the rules and methods for defining the values of ecological products and strengthen ecological restoration and compensation.

They also suggested establishing a policy guarantee system for the protection, utilization, circulation, value transformation and trading of ecological products, optimizing green finance services, increasing the supply of quality ecological products and promoting common prosperity.

