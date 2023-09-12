China's top political advisor urges uniting compatriots at home, abroad for national reunification

Xinhua) 08:44, September 12, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a meeting of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2023. The meeting held on Monday elected Wang as the president of the council. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has called for efforts to forge unity and solidarity among Chinese at home and abroad, firmly oppose "Taiwan independence," and promote the reunification of the motherland.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification.

The meeting held on Monday elected Wang as the president of the council.

Wang acknowledged the council's contributions to uniting the compatriots at home and abroad in opposing all kinds of separatist acts, promoting the peaceful reunification of the nation and safeguarding core national interests.

He urged the council to fully and faithfully implement the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, and make greater efforts to promote exchanges and interactions across the Taiwan Strait.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting.

The meeting deliberated and passed a work report of the board of directors, and elected a new leadership of the council.

