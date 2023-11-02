National political advisors discuss environment protection, building Beautiful China

Xinhua) 08:39, November 02, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends the plenary meeting of the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2023. Thirteen members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee delivered remarks on the topic of strengthening environment protection and promoting the building of a Beautiful China. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's national political advisors on Wednesday shared their views on strengthening environment protection and promoting the building of a Beautiful China.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the plenary meeting of the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Thirteen members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee delivered remarks on the topic. Their suggestions included improving the legal system related to ecological civilization, advancing systematic independent innovation in green technology, strengthening coordinated efforts in the treatment of new pollutants, and enhancing planning and guidance for the building of beautiful countryside.

The meeting was presided over by Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee. Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)