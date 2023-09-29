China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 11:03, September 29, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the ninth Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC and delivers remarks, in Beijing, capital of China on Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its ninth Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Wang urged the CPPCC National Committee to better organize its members in carrying out in-depth research and studies, and pool their wisdom and strength in promoting high-quality development.

Efforts should be made to promote ethnic unity, rally people's support and ensure that a strong sense of community of the Chinese nation takes root among people, particularly children and teenagers, Wang said.

The meeting also adopted a number of documents, including a plan and rules for the training of the CPPCC National Committee members, the draft agenda and schedule of the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, and a draft revision to the regulations on the proposal work of the CPPCC National Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)