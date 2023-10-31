China's top political advisory body convenes standing committee meeting

Xinhua) 16:35, October 31, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, convened its fourth standing committee meeting on Tuesday, with a focus on strengthening environment protection and promoting the building of a Beautiful China.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting.

He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of China, attended the meeting and delivered a report.

He stressed sustained efforts to fight against pollution, speed up green and low-carbon transition, boost ecological restoration, promote the realization of the country's dual carbon goals, reinforce the security foundation for building a Beautiful China, and modernize the environmental governance system.

The meeting was presided over by Shi Taifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee. Shi called on CPPCC members to pool wisdom and strength for the cause of advancing ecological conservation and promoting harmony between humanity and nature.

The political advisors listened to reports on a number of topics, including building up China's strength in agriculture, recycling renewable resources in the new energy industry, and protecting the rights and interests of private enterprises and entrepreneurs.

They were also briefed on the drafting of a revision to the regulations on the proposal work of the CPPCC National Committee.

