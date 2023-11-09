Remains of former Chinese leader Zhou Tienong cremated

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The remains of Zhou Tienong, former leader of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, were cremated in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and others bid farewell to Zhou at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Thursday morning, paying their respects to Zhou and offering condolences to his family.

Zhou was extolled as a renowned social activist, an outstanding leader of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, and a close friend of the Communist Party of China.

Zhou passed away due to illness at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 3 in Beijing. He was 85.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng, Hu Jintao and others had either visited Zhou when he was in hospital or expressed deep condolences and offered sincere sympathies to his family through various means after his passing.

Zhou had served one term as vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, two terms as vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and chairperson of the 11th Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang.

