China's Heilongjiang issues red alert for blizzards

Xinhua) 20:08, November 16, 2023

HARBIN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The meteorological observatory of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday issued a red alert for blizzards.

In the alert, released at 3 p.m., the observatory warned of heavy snowfall exceeding 15 mm in the cities of Hegang, Jiamusi, Shuangyashan, Jixi and Mudanjiang between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Saturday, with some townships bracing for snowfall of up to 40 mm.

Earlier on Thursday, the Heilongjiang provincial meteorological disaster emergency response headquarters activated a Level-III emergency response, the third-highest level, for blizzards, as significant rain, snow, fierce gales and cold snaps expected from Thursday to Friday may impact local transportation, communications, urban operations and energy supplies.

On Wednesday, China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for snowstorms, given that blizzards were expected to hit parts of the country's northeastern provinces.

China has a four-tier warning system for blizzards, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

