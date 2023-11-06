China's northernmost province issues top alert for blizzards

Xinhua) 09:01, November 06, 2023

HARBIN, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang issued a red alert on Sunday for blizzards, according to the local meteorological service.

Multiple cities in the province are expected to experience heavy snowfall, with accumulative precipitation ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm, from Sunday evening to Monday evening, according to the forecast.

Some parts of the province are predicted to have accumulative precipitation potentially exceeding 40 mm.

Harbin, the provincial capital, also issued a red alert for blizzards on Sunday. The municipal education bureau has announced the suspension of classes in kindergartens, elementary and middle schools and off-campus training agencies on Monday in the six main urban districts of the city.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather alert system, with red being the highest, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

