In pics: Siberian Tiger Park in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 11:07, October 03, 2023

Siberian tiger cubs play at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 1, 2023. The Siberian Tiger Park is one of three parks under the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center, the world's largest breeding center for Siberian tigers. The park now accommodates some 400 Siberian tigers. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

