Closing ceremony of Chinese dance workshop held in London

Xinhua) 21:01, November 15, 2023

Anda Thomas from UK China Performing Arts dances during the closing ceremony of a Chinese dance workshop in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2023. The closing ceremony of a Chinese dance workshop named "The Silk Road Connects You and Me" was held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Anda Thomas from UK China Performing Arts learns Chinese dance at a Chinese dance workshop in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2023. The closing ceremony of a Chinese dance workshop named "The Silk Road Connects You and Me" was held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

