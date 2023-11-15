Home>>
Closing ceremony of Chinese dance workshop held in London
(Xinhua) 21:01, November 15, 2023
Anda Thomas from UK China Performing Arts dances during the closing ceremony of a Chinese dance workshop in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2023. The closing ceremony of a Chinese dance workshop named "The Silk Road Connects You and Me" was held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Anda Thomas from UK China Performing Arts learns Chinese dance at a Chinese dance workshop in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2023. The closing ceremony of a Chinese dance workshop named "The Silk Road Connects You and Me" was held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
