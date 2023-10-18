In pics: final of 9th WDG China int'l street dance competition

Xinhua) 08:49, October 18, 2023

Dancers compete during the final of a street dance competition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 16, 2023. The final of the ninth World Dance Games (WDG) China international street dance competition was held here Monday evening. Nearly 3,000 dancers from home and broad were engaged in the ninth WDG competition. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

