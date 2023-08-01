Communication activity featuring music and dance held in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:54, August 01, 2023

Actors of the State Honored Dance Ensemble of Tajikistan watch performance presented by actors of Xinjiang Art Theater in Xinjiang Art Theater, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. A communication activity featuring music and dance was held between actors of the State Honored Dance Ensemble of Tajikistan and actors of Xinjiang Art Theater on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

An actor of the State Honored Dance Ensemble of Tajikistan dance with music in Xinjiang Art Theater, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. A communication activity featuring music and dance was held between actors of the State Honored Dance Ensemble of Tajikistan and actors of Xinjiang Art Theater on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

