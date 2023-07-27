Pic story: Russian dancer's unforgettable tour of Xinjiang

July 27, 2023

Sofia tries a traditional Chinese costume at the Xinjiang Library in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

"This is an unforgettable tour of Xinjiang - wondrous!" said Sofia Maksimovna Efremenko, a young Russian dancer who has spent a pleasant week here.

A member of the song and dance ensemble "Zorenka" of Balashov City, Saratov Oblast of Russia, Sofia came along with more than 1,000 of her counterparts from Asia, Europe and Africa for the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival being held from July 20 to Aug. 5.

Besides their performance on stage, Sofia and her colleagues visited places of interest in Urumqi for a profound experience of the Chinese culture, particularly the traditions in Xinjiang. "I'll definitely come again."

Sofia (2nd R Front) coummunicates with local Hanfu lovers at the Xinjiang Library in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (R) presents her paper-cutting work at the Xinjiang Library in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (C) learns paper-cutting at the Xinjiang Library in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (C) and her colleagues learn a gesture of traditional Chinese salute at the Xinjiang Library in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (C) rehearses with her colleagues at a theater in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (1st R Rear) and her colleagues pose for photos with audiences at a theater in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (3rd R, front) waves to locals while visiting the Xinjiang Art Museum in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia views a painting at the Xinjiang Art Museum in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia poses for photos in front of a painting at the Xinjiang Art Museum in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (front) poses for photos with her colleagues at the Xinjiang Art Museum in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (3rd R) performs with her colleagues at a theater in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (C) rehearses with her colleagues at a theater in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sofia (front) performs with her colleagues at a theater in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

