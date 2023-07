We Are China

Chinese folk dance staged in Sofia, Bulgaria

Xinhua) 09:53, July 21, 2023

Artists perform a Chinese folk dance during a cultural event in Sofia, Bulgaria, on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

Artists perform a Chinese folk dance during a cultural event in Sofia, Bulgaria, on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

Artists perform a Chinese folk dance during a cultural event in Sofia, Bulgaria, on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

Artists perform a Chinese folk dance during a cultural event in Sofia, Bulgaria, on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

Artists perform a Chinese folk dance during a cultural event in Sofia, Bulgaria, on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)