Home>>
Folk dancers perform to celebrate Day of National Unity in Budapest
(Xinhua) 09:47, June 03, 2023
Folk dancers perform to celebrate the Day of National Unity in Budapest, Hungary, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Folk dancers perform to celebrate the Day of National Unity in Budapest, Hungary, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Folk dancers perform to celebrate the Day of National Unity in Budapest, Hungary, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Folk dancers perform to celebrate the Day of National Unity in Budapest, Hungary, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.