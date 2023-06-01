Home>>
Four dads dance ballet for their children
(People's Daily App) 15:16, June 01, 2023
Parents always love to see smiles from their kids and some go to great lengths to make it happen.
This video clip featuring four Chinese fathers performing ballet in front of their children went viral ahead of this year's Children's Day. The fathers from Southwest China's Chongqing came together to deliver a hilarious ballet performance on May 27.
Their clumsy moves are enshrined in this video that their kids will look back on with fondness years later.
(Video source: iChongqing)
