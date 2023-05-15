Home>>
Young boy breakdances while waiting for bus
(People's Daily App) 15:21, May 15, 2023
This video of a young boy breakdancing while waiting for the bus has impressed viewers on Chinese social media. They were wowed the boy's brilliant dance, but also remarked, "It's very dangerous dancing at a bus stop."
(Produced by Xu Zheqi; original video from People's Daily online)
