Young boy breakdances while waiting for bus

(People's Daily App) 15:21, May 15, 2023

This video of a young boy breakdancing while waiting for the bus has impressed viewers on Chinese social media. They were wowed the boy's brilliant dance, but also remarked, "It's very dangerous dancing at a bus stop."

(Produced by Xu Zheqi; original video from People's Daily online)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)