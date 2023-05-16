Interview: Prominent Lebanese dance theater looks forward to meeting Chinese audience again

10:58, May 16, 2023 By Dana Halawi ( Xinhua

BEIRUT, May 15 (Xinhua) -- As the head of Lebanon's Caracalla Dance Theater, one of the most famous professional dance troupes from the Arab world, Ivan Caracalla can't get enough of sharing his incredible and unforgettable experience in China when talking about his fifth possible visit to China later this year.

Ivan Caracalla first explored the Chinese market in 2005 with his dazzling drama "Two Thousand and One Nights" and was lucky to have performed in China four times since then.

"China was, for me, an incredible journey of discovery, not just an experience," Caracalla told Xinhua.

Caracalla said he was always attracted by China's profound history and ancient traditions. "I learned a lot about Chinese history, the different kingdoms and eras, their theaters, and opera; so, when I received an invitation from a producer to Beijing in 2005, it was a natural trip for me because I was very much admiring their culture, music, history, philosophy, and legends; I was thrilled to connect with the country and its people," Caracalla said.

Caracalla's successive achievements in China allowed him to sign, in 2014, a five-year cooperation agreement for cultural exchange with China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA), the grandest platform for international arts exchange and an essential base for the artistic and creative industry.

Lebanon's steep financial crisis did not stop Caracalla from pursuing his international performances, and he is planning to meet the Chinese audience again later this year.

Motivated by the Chinese audiences, Caracalla told Xinhua that "people in China go to the theater as families and are very interested to learn about the outside world."

Caracalla praised the Chinese government's initiative of introducing the Chinese audience to international operas and theaters.

"The audience can watch international performances while staying in Beijing. There is tremendous openness which reflects China's status and position culturally worldwide. When you understand the world around you, you can assess your performance, and your innovation broadens. I am glad as Caracalla to be part to witness the Chinese development," he noted.

While Lebanon's cultural exchange with China has deepened over the past few years, a lot more can be done on this level, the Lebanese artist said.

"We should learn from China by sending their artists to visit Lebanon and participate in events in the country," he said.

Caracalla noted that the Chinese have great artistic attainment which encouraged him to invite dancers and cooperate with them in his performances.

"We do not just go to China and perform there; we aim to strengthen our cooperation with China by inviting instructors and producers to Lebanon to join us in our shows," he said.

After five years of absence, Caracalla Dance Theater returned to Lebanon with its new play, "Finiqia," staged on April 13 since its last performance in the city of Byblos in 2018, aiming to restore the happy atmosphere in the country.

"Reactions to our new play are incredible; people miss these performances and the beautiful spirit of Lebanon," he said.

