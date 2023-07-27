Ballet "Sleeping Beauty" performed at 6th Xinjiang Int'l Dance Festival

Xinhua) 09:02, July 27, 2023

Dancers from the ballet troupe of the national grand theater of Belarus perform in the ballet "Sleeping Beauty" during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

