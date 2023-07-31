In pics: 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival

Xinhua) 13:11, July 31, 2023

Members of the Muqam Art Troupe of Xinjiang Art Theater dance to welcome a South African dance troupe at the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Themed "Dreams of Dance, Harmony of Silk Road," the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival has attracted over 1,000 artists from countries and regions in Asia, Europe and Africa, and they are expected to stage some 60 well-known performances.

Dancers perform at a square in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dance troupe members from the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute of Thailand and members of the Muqam Art Troupe of Xinjiang Art Theater dance together at the Xinjiang Art Theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Foreign dance troupe members watch a performance of guzheng, a Chinese zither, at the Xinjiang Library in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A staff member (2nd R, front) introduces the Yongle Canon, the world's earliest and biggest encyclopedia compiled in the early 1400s, to foreign dance troupe members visiting the Xinjiang Library in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Three dancers from Uzbekistan take a selfie with a tourist (2nd L, front) at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Young dancers perform during a hip-hop demonstration in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dancers from Russia's Saratov Oblast dance with an audience at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Three Tajik dancers pose for photos at Xinjiang Museum in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)