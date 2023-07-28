Highlights of 6th China Xinjiang Int'l Dance Festival
Artists from Qinghai Art Performance Group perform in the original eco-theme dance drama "Follow the Mother River" during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)
Artists from Qinghai Art Performance Group appear on stage during the curtain call of the original eco-theme dance drama "Follow the Mother River" during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)
Artists perform in the musical "A Thousand-Year Promise to Kunlun" during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)
