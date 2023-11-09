Home>>
Classic ballet "Giselle" to be staged in Beijing
(Xinhua) 17:03, November 09, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The renowned American Ballet Theater will put on performances of the classic ballet "Giselle" at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing from Thursday to Sunday, as a part of the NCPA Dance Festival 2023.
A romantic ballet featuring two acts, "Giselle" narrates a tragic story of love, betrayal and redemption of a beautiful young girl named Giselle.
Since its debut in Paris in 1841, the romantic ballet has traveled all over the world and gained growing popularity among audiences.
