Avant-garde Italian ballet "Juliet and Romeo" staged in south China

Xinhua) 08:47, September 13, 2023

Artists of the Rome Ballet Company pose for a photo on the stage in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua)

SHENZHEN, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Rome Ballet Company this month kicked off its 2023 China tour in the southern Guangdong Province with its modern "Juliet and Romeo" ballet.

The Roman ballet troupe gave a stunning performance of "Juliet and Romeo" in Jiangmen on Sept. 10 despite heavy rain brought by Typhoon Haikui, following shows in Guangzhou on Sept. 7 and in Shenzhen on Sept. 8. The high attendance rates at the shows have demonstrated the enthusiasm of Chinese audiences.

The modern ballet was choreographed by Fabrizio Monteverde, reversing the centuries-old title and introducing many subversive stage changes.

The story travels in time from the 14th century to after World War II, not only modernizing the visual elements and dance language, but also giving the classic story a contemporary significance.

The modern language used also provides a refreshing experience for Chinese audiences familiar with the Shakespearean tragedy.

"My daughter is studying dance, so she was fascinated by the performance. Although we don't understand Italian, ballet is a universal language, and the avant-garde art really shocked us," said an attendee surnamed Zhao, who brought his 9-year-old daughter to watch the ballet.

An audience member who is from Bologna, Italy, and currently working in Shenzhen attended the show with her friends. "I watched the ballet 'Romeo and Juliet' in Italy before, and now I come specifically to relive the experience," she said.

