China to restage ballet masterpiece "Onegin"
(Xinhua) 13:42, December 04, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The ballet masterpiece "Onegin," an adaptation of Pushkin's poetic novel, will be back on stage from Dec. 16 to 19 in Beijing.
As a highlight of the fifth China International Ballet Season, the performance by the National Ballet of China will return to the stage of Beijing Tianqiao Theater.
First staged in China in 2008, the classic ballet work, featuring Tchaikovsky's musical rendition, shows the daily life of the Russian people in the 19th century and has been performed many times around the world.
The cast of the show is mainly the young generation of Chinese ballet dancers. Foreign experts also took part in the production work via video link.
