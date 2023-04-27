Phantom of Opera ballet to premier in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 15:23, April 27, 2023

The Phantom of the Opera ballet will be performed May 11-14 by Shanghai Ballet.

The makers of the production stress that their The Phantom of the Opera ballet has no reference to the global smash hit musical The Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The music is composed by Carl Davis, set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Howard Harrison and video projection by Nina Dunn.

Choreographer Derek Deane reportedly said the creative team was so strong, "I have to come up to them instead of them coming up to me.”

(Video source: Shanghai Daily)

