Ballet "A Dream of Red Mansions" performed at Beijing Tianqiao Theater
Actors of the National Ballet of China perform during the Ballet "A Dream of Red Mansions" at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
The Ballet "A Dream of Red Mansions" was performed at the Beijing Tianqiao Theater in Beijing on Friday. This play was adapted from the Chinese classic "A Dream of Red Mansions" written by Cao Xueqin in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).
