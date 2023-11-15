Mainland accelerates drafting preferential policies for cross-Strait integration: spokesperson

Xinhua) 19:03, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that policies and measures to materialize a cross-Strait integration outline will be released soon.

A set of 10 entry-exit measures, one of the supportive policies, will take effect from Jan. 1, 2024, further facilitating travels between Fujian Province and Taiwan and benefiting Taiwan residents living in Fujian, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

The outline, issued in September, designated Fujian as a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development and is aimed at facilitating better connectivity and integration between Fujian and Taiwan.

Fujian is working on preferential policies for Taiwan individuals and businesses in areas such as cross-Strait travel, trade and economic cooperation, employment and business operation by Taiwan residents, and Taiwan-related legislation, Zhu said.

