Top political advisor stresses national spirit, cross-Strait solidarity

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends an academic seminar commemorating the 75th anniversary of the country's recovery of sovereignty over Taiwan from 50-year Japanese occupation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Thursday stressed carrying forward the great spirit of the nation, spurring compatriots across the Taiwan Strait to unite to achieve national reunification and rejuvenation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks in Beijing at an academic seminar commemorating the 75th anniversary of the country's recovery of sovereignty over Taiwan from 50-year Japanese occupation.

Seventy-five years ago, China safeguarded national sovereignty and territorial integrity with the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the end of the Japanese occupation of Taiwan, Wang noted.

Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation showed Taiwan compatriots' moral courage and sense of patriotism, proving that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Wang said.

Secessionists are repeatedly engaging in provocative moves by relying on foreign forces to seek "Taiwan independence," thus leading to the strained and volatile cross-Strait relations, Wang said, stressing the importance of adhering to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, and strongly opposing "Taiwan independence" forces and their separatist activities.

More than 100 people attended the seminar, including 12 representatives from both sides of the Strait who spoke to emphasize the historical and legal facts demonstrating that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and oppose secessionists' moves to push for "Taiwan independence."